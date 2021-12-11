One of 2 deputy Chief Ministers to be from BSP if SAD-BSP alliance forms government in Punjab: Sukhbir Badal

One of 2 deputy CMs to be from BSP: Sukhbir Badal

PTI
PTI, Punjab,
  • Dec 11 2021, 16:18 ist
  • updated: Dec 11 2021, 16:20 ist
Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal. Credit: PTI File Photo

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday said if the SAD-BSP alliance forms the next government in Punjab, one of the two deputy chief ministers will be from the Mayawati-led party.

"I have announced that one of the deputy chief ministers will be from the BSP," Badal told reporters after addressing a public gathering at Banga.

The SAD had earlier said if its alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) comes to power in Punjab after the 2022 Assembly polls, then a Scheduled Caste (SC) MLA and a Hindu MLA will be sworn in as deputy chief ministers.

The SAD forged the alliance with the BSP in June for the 2022 Assembly polls.

According to the seat-sharing arrangement between the two parties, the BSP will field candidates in 20 of the 117 Assembly seats in Punjab, while the rest will be contested by the SAD.

The Punjab Assembly polls are due early next year. 

