One rescued, one feared trapped as under-construction building collapses in Delhi

PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 16 2020, 16:30pm ist
  • updated: Feb 16 2020, 20:10pm ist
One person who was trapped inside an under-construction building that collapsed in south Delhi's C R Park area on Sunday has been rescued while fire department personnel are searching for another, officials said.

The fire department said five fire tenders were rushed to the spot after it received information about the incident at 2.13 pm.

A man was pulled from the rubble and taken to hospital. He has been identified as Tapan Mondal, a resident of West Bengal, a senior fire official said.

A search and rescue operation is on, the official said.

