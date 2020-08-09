One terrorist killed as Army foils infiltration bid along LoC in Jammu & Kashmir's Poonch

1 terrorist killed as Army foils infiltration along LoC

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Aug 09 2020, 16:39 ist
  • updated: Aug 09 2020, 16:39 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

One terrorist was killed and two others were seriously injured as an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir was foiled, the Army said on Sunday.

The infiltration bid was scuttled in Krishna Ghati sector on Friday when the alert troops noticed a group of terrorists attempting to sneak into this side from across the LoC and immediately engaged them, Jammu-based PRO (defence) Lt Col Devender Anand said.

He said the gunfight resulted in on-the-spot killing of one terrorist and serious injuries to two others.

"Subsequent search in the area showed that the dead body of the terrorist had been dragged away from the incident site. However, one AK 47 rifle, two AK 47 magazines and some eatables were recovered from the site," the spokesman said.

He said Pakistan markings on the eatables and a few other items clearly indicated the complicity of Pakistan in sponsoring terror activities in J&K.

"Security forces are maintaining a robust counter-infiltration grid along the LoC to foil any nefarious designs by Pakistan," Lt Col Anand said. 

