One terrorist killed in J&K encounter

One terrorist killed in J&K encounter

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Feb 02 2022, 15:33 ist
  • updated: Feb 02 2022, 15:33 ist
Representative picture. Credit: AFP Photo

An unidentified terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at village Nadigam in Nowpora area of the district, a police spokesman said. He said the search operation turned into an encounter in which one terrorist was shot dead by security forces.

The spokesman said further details of the incident are awaited.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Jammu and Kashmir
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Pics | Winners and losers in the 'amrit kaal' Budget

In Pics | Winners and losers in the 'amrit kaal' Budget

Small satellites take to the skies

Small satellites take to the skies

Forest push leaves indigenous women out in the cold

Forest push leaves indigenous women out in the cold

DH Radio: Caste, communalism & Covid in UP elections

DH Radio: Caste, communalism & Covid in UP elections

The world's longest-reigning monarchs

The world's longest-reigning monarchs

DH Toon | Middle class, go fend for yourself

DH Toon | Middle class, go fend for yourself

Vladimir Putin's Ukraine obsession

Vladimir Putin's Ukraine obsession

Asteroid may hitchhike with Earth for 4,000 years

Asteroid may hitchhike with Earth for 4,000 years

'Marine heatwaves impacting Indian monsoon rainfall'

'Marine heatwaves impacting Indian monsoon rainfall'

 