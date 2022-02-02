One terrorist killed in J&K encounter

An unidentified terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at village Nadigam in Nowpora area of the district, a police spokesman said. He said the search operation turned into an encounter in which one terrorist was shot dead by security forces.

The spokesman said further details of the incident are awaited.

