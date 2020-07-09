One tower in Vasant Vihar's CBI colony in Delhi declared as Covid-19 containment zone

One tower at Vasant Vihar declared as containment zone

PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 09 2020, 16:24 ist
  • updated: Jul 09 2020, 16:29 ist
A health official wearing a Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) suit sprays disinfectant at the entrance of a temporary testing facility after authorities eased restrictions imposed as a preventive measure against the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus, in New Delhi. Credit: AFP Photo

The authorities have declared one of the towers in the CBI colony in Vasant Vihar here a Covid-19 containment zone after an agency official and his family members tested positive for the coronavirus, officials said on Thursday.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has asked at least 12 officials living in the area to avoid office during the self-quarantine period as a precautionary measure, they said.

Rapid response teams (RRTs) and epidemiologists visited the area on Wednesday to assess the situation and observed that because of a "high movement of public" there, the "spread of Covid-19 is inevitable".

It was also observed that a lot of people living in the area had come in contact with the affected persons. However, the survey of all the residents of the area did not show anyone else with Covid-19 symptoms, the officials said.

After considering all inputs, the Delhi government declared the area a containment zone in "view of public safety" and to "prevent community spread of Covid-19", they added.  

