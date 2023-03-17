OneWeb to complete constellation with March 26 launch

OneWeb, the Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite communications company, is set to launch 36 more satellites with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) by March 26.

The launch will complete OneWeb’s first-generation LEO constellation, and enable it to initiate global coverage in 2023, the company said on Thursday. The launch, UK-based OneWeb’s eighteenth overall and third this year, is set to take place at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

The Bharti Enterprises-backed company termed the launch one of its “most significant milestones”, with it adding 36 satellites to its fleet, the first ever completed global LEO constellation. OneWeb is a global communication network that enables connectivity for governments, businesses and communities.

“Across India, OneWeb will bring secured solutions not only to enterprises but also to towns, villages, municipalities and schools,” OneWeb said. The launch, conducted by Isro’s commercial arm NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), will be OneWeb’s second satellite deployment from India. In October 2022, ISRO and NSIL successfully deployed OneWeb's 36 satellites using the Launch Vehicle Mark III.

“Alongside our distribution partners, OneWeb’s high-speed, low-latency solutions will help connect communities, enterprises and governments around the world, demonstrating the unparalleled potential of LEO connectivity,” the company said.