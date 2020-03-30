Online classes, IVR: Delhi government plans big for students during COVID-19

Online classes, lectures through Interactive Voice Recording (IVR) and teachers telephoning students -- Delhi government has made elaborate plans to kick-start academic activities for school students in the national capital even as it decided to promote all students till Class VIII to the next level by adopting a no-detention policy.

This was announced by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also handles the Education Department, during a digital press conference along with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Sisodia said it has been decided to promote all students from nursery to Class VIII using the provision in the Right to Education. Exams were being held and some were postponed due to riots in north-east Delhi and now COVID-19.

Elaborating on the plans to help students with academics without reaching schools, he said online classes will be held for Class XII students, who will have to register online. Students will be given money for buying a data package, as classes on two subjects will be held daily.

The government is planning to roll out the online classes for Class XII next week while those for Class X will start after that. Once the results of Class X are out, the government will also roll out similar classes for Class XI.

For students till Class VIII, Sisodia said teaching will be done through IVR or recorded phone calls. Students will be given activities to do and they could finish it BY taking the help of their parents and siblings and record it in a notebook.

When the classes re-open, the students will have to produce a notebook which will be considered for internal assessment. Teachers will also interact with every student over the phone, Sisodia said.