Online court hearing disrupted as unknown persons sings Juhi Chawla movies songs

The Delhi High Court's online hearing on the 5G wireless network on a plea by film actress-turned-environmentalist Juhi Chawla, got disrupted thrice on Wednesday as an unknown person started singing one song after another of her movies.

As soon as the actor joined the hearing online, someone started singing Ghoonghat ki aad se Dilbar ka, a popular song of the actor's 1993 movie Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Chawla against installation of 5G network citing health hazards.

Justice J R Midha said, "Please mute", while advocate Deepak Khosla, appearing for Juhi Chawla, said, "I hope this is not being dropped by some respondent."

Despite the judge's direction, in the second instance, some one again sang-- Lal Lal hoton pe Gori kiska naam hai-- only to be removed from the hearing.

But this did not stop here, again someone sang- Meri Banno ki ayegi ki baarat.

Upset over the disruption, the court issued a contempt notice.

The court also asked its IT Department to identify the person and convey it to Delhi Police for necessary action.

According to court officials, the interruptions began right from the beginning of the hearing when some visitor persistently kept asking "where is Juhi ma'am. I can't see Juhi ma'am."

Interestingly, Chawla herself had tweeted about the hearing in the matter inviting people to join and also provided the web link to the virtual hearing.

The Delhi High Court termed Juhi Chawla petition as “defective” and said it was filed for media publicity.

The court which reserved order after hearing of various arguments, also questioned Chawla for filing the suit without giving any representation to the government on her concerns related to the technology. Justice J R Midha said the plaintiffs, Chawla and two others, were required to first approach the government.

The court, also asked as to why as many as 33 parties have been added to the plaint and said it is not permitted under the law.