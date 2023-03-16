Online document update in Aadhaar made free for next 3 months

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on Wednesday said Indian residents can update their Aadhaar details for free for a period of three months until June 14.

The UIDAI said the offer to update Aadhaar details free of cost was available for three months starting March 15, 2023- Jun 14, 2023. The nodal agency overlooking the Aadhaar management in the country, clarified “this service is free only on ‘myAadhaar’ portal and will continue to attract a fee of Rs 50 at physical Aadhaar centres, like previously”, the UIDAI said in a statement.

“As per Aadhaar Enrolment and Update Regulations, 2016; Aadhaar number holders may, on completion of every 10 years from the date of enrolment for Aadhaar, update their supporting documents in Aadhaar, at least once, by submitting POI (proof of identity) and POA (proof of address) documents, so as to ensure the continued accuracy of their information.” It said this “improves better service delivery and enhances authentication success rate” since a number of government schemes are dispatched based on its information.

The UIDAI also announced this year that it was upgrading its biometric technology to reduce “spoofed” credentials, by using artificial intelligence to detect the “liveness” of a fingerprint. It is also reinstating a facility to update family members’ Aadhaar address if a “Head of Family” has already updated their address.