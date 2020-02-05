'They divide people': Rahul slams Modi, Kejriwal

'Only funda' of Modi and Kejriwal is to divide people, says Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 05 2020, 20:08pm ist
  • updated: Feb 05 2020, 20:08pm ist
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (PTI Photo)

Training his guns at the BJP and the AAP, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said the politics of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal revolved around hate, and their only strategy was to divide people.

Addressing a rally in east Delhi's Kondli ahead of the February 8 Assembly polls, Gandhi said it was the Congress's 15-year tenure (1998-2013) in the national capital that gave the city its modern infrastructure such as the metro service.

"The politics of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal revolves around hatred. The only funda (strategy) of Modi and Kejriwal is to divide people," he said. 

Union Budget 2020 | Get the latest updates, expert views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com


Click here for full coverage of Budget 2020

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Narendra Modi
Arvind Kejriwal
Rahul Gandhi
AAP
Congress
BJP
Delhi Assembly Elections 2020
Comments (+)
 