Only mass movement can defeat Covid-19, says Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday welcomed the Centre's decision to launch an awareness campaign to check the spread of novel coronavirus, saying the pandemic can be defeated only with a mass movement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch a 'jan andolan' campaign for Covid appropriate behaviour on Thursday in view of upcoming festivals, winter season and opening up of the economy.

Gehlot said the state government has already started such a campaign which is running successfully.

"It is good that the central govt will also be launching a mass awareness campaign against corona. In Rajasthan, we already started such a campaign, 'Corona Ke Viruddh Jan-andolan' from 2nd October, Gandhi Jayanti, which is running successfully," the chief minister tweeted.

"Corona can be defeated only with mass movement," Gehlot said.

He said people in the state are overwhelmingly participating in the 'Jan-andolan' against the coronavirus.

"The message conveyed through the campaign is, we need not be scared of the virus but take precautions. As a result of the mass movement, more and more people are wearing masks, keeping social distance when in public, washing hands and encouraging others to do so," he said.

The chief minister said common people are participating in every way and distributing masks as well.

"In Rajasthan, we will defeat the virus with people's participation and support," he hoped.