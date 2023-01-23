Only working to improve living conditions of people of Delhi: Lt Gen VK Saxena

Working to improve life of Delhi people: L-G

The AAP dispensation led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has several times in the past few months accused Saxena of creating hurdles in government's works

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 23 2023, 15:14 ist
  • updated: Jan 23 2023, 15:14 ist
Saxena, in his reply to Kejriwal "sarcastically" terming him a "head master," said he was working as a "benign and conscientious voice" of the people. Credit: PTI Photo

Amid accusations of scuttling the elected government's work, Lt Governor of Delhi V K Saxena on Monday said he was only working for the betterment of the people of the city.

"I am working for the betterment of Delhi," the LG told PTI, when asked about the lack of coordination between the government and his office.

Also Read — Delhi L-G not headmaster to check our homework: CM Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal recently questioned the nomination of presiding officer and aldermen to the newly elected MCD, and also Haj Committee members by Saxena.

He also alleged that Saxena rejected a proposal of the government to send Delhi government school teachers to Finland for training.

Saxena, in his reply to Kejriwal "sarcastically" terming him a "head master," said he was working as a "benign and conscientious voice" of the people.

