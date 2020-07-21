Open mosques, Idgahs on Eid al-Adha: Sambhal MP

Samajwadi Party's Sambhal MP Shafiqur Rehman Barq on Tuesday demanded the opening of Idgahs and mosques for the festival of Eid al-Adha.

The market should be organised like previous years for the coming festival of Bakrid so that Muslims can make their purchases for carrying out the holy sacrifice, Barq told reporters.

All festivals during the Covid-19 pandemic period have been observed strictly as per the guidelines ensuring social distancing.

Stressing that he had met the authorities about the demand, Barq said if Muslims in large numbers will offer prayers for the country, the god would definitely hear it.

The government is yet to issue directives for the festival slated for August 1 but it is believed that like Eid al-Fitr, only five people will be allowed to offer prayers at a mosque.