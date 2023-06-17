Operation Ganga indicates resolve to stand with our people: PM Modi on Ukraine evacuation documentary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said Operation Ganga to evacuate Indian citizens from the war-torn Ukraine indicates the government's firm resolve to stand with its people no matter how daunting the challenge is.
His remarks came on a tweet by History TV 18 on its new documentary "The Evacuation: Operation Ganga".
"On 24th February 2022, thousands of Indians in Ukraine, found themselves stranded in an active war zone. Just two days later, India launched one of the largest air evacuations in the 21st century. 90 special flights evacuated more than 22,000 Indians & 147 foreign nationals from 18 countries, in a history-making mission," History TV 18 said in a tweet.
"Watch the inside story in 'The Evacuation: Operation Ganga', premieres #Tomorrow at 8PM on HistoryTV18," the channel said on Friday.
Tagging the tweet, Prime Minister Modi said, "Operation Ganga indicates our firm resolve to stand with our people no matter how daunting the challenge is. It also reflects India's indomitable spirit. This documentary would be very informative on aspects relating to this Operation."
Operation Ganga indicates our firm resolve to stand with our people no matter how daunting the challenge is. It also reflects India's indomitable spirit. This documentary would be very informative on aspects relating to this Operation. https://t.co/oWpNTiAbGR
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 17, 2023
The government launched Operation Ganga to evacuate Indian citizens, mostly students, from Ukraine during the war with Russia.
