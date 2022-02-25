Operations underway to rescue child trapped in borewell in Rajasthan

Child trapped in borewell in Rajasthan, rescue underway

  • Feb 25 2022, 14:54 ist
  • updated: Feb 25 2022, 14:58 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Rescuers on Friday were digging a tunnel parallel to a borewell in Rajasthan's Sikar district to rescue a four-and-a-half-year-old boy trapped in it, police said.

The boy fell into the borewell while playing near his house in Bijarniya ki Dhani on Thursday and is stuck at a depth of around 50 feet.

“The boy Ravindra is surviving with the help of oxygen supplied through a pipe. He was also provided water, milk and biscuits through a rope,” circle officer, Reengus, Surendra Singh said.

He said that land is being dug parallel to the borewell to rescue the child. His movements are being monitored through a CCTV camera lowered into the borewell.

District administration and police officers with teams of SDRF and NDRF are at the spot.

borewell
Rajasthan
India News

