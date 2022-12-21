China border issue: Oppn walks out of LS demanding talk

Oppn members walk out of Lok Sabha demanding discussion on border issue with China

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 21 2022, 16:12 ist
  • updated: Dec 21 2022, 16:12 ist
Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, Union MoS for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, Union MoS for Sports Nisith Pramanik and other MPs in the Lok Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament. Credit: PTI Photo

Opposition parties walked out of Lok Sabha Wednesday seeking a discussion on the border issue with China.

As soon as the House assembled for the Zero Hour, Congress and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) members staged the walkout, followed by MPs from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Janata Dal (United).

Congress' Leader of the House Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury urged Speaker Om Birla to allow a discussion on the India-China issue, saying it is the opposition's right.

"We have been demanding a discussion on the China issue since morning. Discussion is happening on TV, everywhere outside (the Parliament). Give an opportunity to the opposition to discuss it. It is our right," he said.

Sudip Bandyopadhyay of the TMC also pressed for a discussion.

The House later resumed discussion on the issue of drug menace.

