Opposition accuse Amit Shah of 'inaction' on Delhi riots, demand resignation

Opposition on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on Home Minister Amit Shah for his handling of Delhi riots, describing him as a modern day 'Nero', who was away in Ahmedabad when violence gripped parts of the national capital.

Several opposition parties sought the resignation of the Home Minister accusing him of not giving clear instructions to the Delhi Police to put an end to the cycle of violence in north-east parts of the capital that took 53 lives.

“When Delhi was burning our Nero was in Ahmedabad hosting US President Donald Trump,” Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said initiating the discussion over 'recent law and order situation in some parts of Delhi.

He accused the Modi government of “presiding over the carnage” in the national capital and asked it not to justify the violence by citing the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Delhi.

Chowdhury also accused the Modi government of carrying out a “midnight surgical strike” on the judiciary by transferring a Delhi High Court judge who had “set out to discipline” Delhi Police by directing them to take action against BJP leaders Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Verma and others for making “inflammatory remarks”.

“The Government's action in giving a reprieve to the trouble-makers and the police only speaks volumes about their complicity,” Chowdhury said.

The House witnessed heated moments when BJP member Meenakshi Lekhi accused the women of the minority community of stocking stones and Molotov cocktails on roof tops of Houses to foment trouble in north-east Delhi.

Trinamool members Mahua Moitra and Saugata Ray and BSP member Danish Ali accused Lekhi of inciting communal violence inside the House.

“Her speech, if made outside (the House), could be termed as a hate speech. I have seldom

heard such a biased communal speech ever,” Ray said terming her as the best “Devil's Advocate” possible.

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi said recently the Prime Minister was overcome by emotions when a lady referred to him as as “incarnation of God”.

“What kind of a God is my Prime Minister whose heart never beats, whose eyes never cry for what has happened in Delhi. He cannot be called a God; he cannot be called a Prime

Minister as well... This government must go... I hope the people of India will throw you out soon,” Owaisi said.