Opposition, BJP ally disagree with SC order on quotas

The Supreme Court's latest verdict on quotas in promotions in government jobs appears turning out to be a hot potato for the BJP with allies and the opposition voicing disagreement with the order.

Congress on Sunday targeted the BJP government in Uttarakhand claiming that its lawyers failed to argue the case effectively in the apex Court and raised questions on the BJP's commitment to the cause of the scheduled castes and scheduled tribes.

BJP ally Lok Janashakti Party (LJP) too expressed its displeasure over the apex court verdict and urged the government to take “immediate steps” to ensure that people belonging to reserved categories continue to get quotas in promotions in government jobs.

In a bid to step up pressure on the government, Union Minister Ramvilas Paswan has convened a meeting of SC/ST members of Parliament on Monday for discussion on the issue.

LJP President Chirag Paswan said the recent judgement of the Supreme Court was entirely against the concept of reservation and wanted the government to ensure restoration of reservation as provided in the Constitution.

Congress leaders Mukul Wasnik and Udit Raj declared that the party would launch demonstrations both inside and outside Parliament to demand the restoration of the quotas in promotion in government jobs.

“We respectfully put forth our dissent against this verdict. It is unfortunate that those who hold important posts in the government today are against reservation,” Wasnik, a former union minister for social justice and empowerment, told reporters here.

Wasnik recalled the statements of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat calling for a rethink on the reservation policy and doubted the BJP's commitment to the cause of the SC/ST communities.

“The BJP government at the Centre and the BJP government in Uttarakhand have taken a different stand on the issue in courts. BJP should clarify this dichotomy,” Udit Raj, a former Lok Sabha member, said.

He wanted the Modi government to clarify whether it agreed with the stand taken by the Uttarakhand government in the Supreme Court.

On Friday, the apex court had ruled that it cannot compel states to provide quotas and states could not be forced to make such provisions without data showing imbalance in the representation of certain communities in public service.

In a verdict delivered on appeals on reservations for SC/ST community members in promotions to Assistant Engineer (Civil) posts in the Public Works Department of the Uttarakhand government, the apex court said there was no “fundamental right” that allowed for such claims.