Opposition forces adjournment of UP assembly over CAA, law & order situation

The opening day of the Uttar Pradesh assembly's budget session was off to a stormy start as a united opposition created ruckus over CAA, NRC and the alleged deteriorating law and order situation in the state, forcing adjournment of the house till Friday.

Carrying anti-government placards, Congress and Samajwadi Party (SP) members trouped into the well of the house as soon as the governor Anandiben Patel began reading her address to the joint sitting of the assembly.

The governor completed her address amid the din as repeated pleas by the speaker Hriday Narain Dixit to the opposition members to return to their seats fell on deaf ears. The speaker later adjourned the house till Friday.

The opposition members also staged a dharna outside the house in protest against CAA, unemployment, alleged deteriorating law and order situation in the state and hike in the prices of cooking gas.

Leader of the opposition in the assembly Ram Govind Chaudhary termed the governor's speech a ''bundle of lies''. ''Crime against the women has been rising. This government is using force against the women protesting against the CAA. It should be dismissed,'' Chaudhary told reporters later.

BSP legislature party leader Lalji Verma said that the governor's address did not mention the police atrocity against anti-CAA women protesters.

Congress leader Aradhana Shukla said that the BJP government had failed on all fronts. ''We will continue to expose the government,'' she said