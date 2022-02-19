Opposition leader in UP Legislative Council Ahmed Hasan passes away

Oppn leader in UP Legislative Council Ahmed Hasan dies

He will be buried at his ancestral place Jalalpur in Ambedkarnagar district

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Feb 19 2022, 19:02 ist
  • updated: Feb 19 2022, 19:07 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Leader of Opposition in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council and senior Samajwadi Party leader Ahmed Hasan died at a hospital in Lucknow on Saturday following a prolonged illness.

He was 89.

He is survived by two sons and five daughters.

Hasan was admitted to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Lucknow a few days ago and passed away at 11 am on Saturday, his son-in-law Fida Hussain Ansari said.

He will be buried at his ancestral place Jalalpur in Ambedkarnagar district on Sunday.

Hasan was a retired police officer and was brought into politics by Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav. He served as a cabinet minister in the SP government in the state.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his grief at Hasan's demise.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav in a tweet in Hindi said, "The death of senior leader of Samajwadi Party and Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Ahmed Hassan is a matter of great sadness for all of us. Heartfelt tribute!"

Uttar Pradesh
Death
India News
Samajwadi Party

