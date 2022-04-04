Opposition members walk out of Lok Sabha protesting fuel price hike

Oppn members walk out of LS protesting fuel price hike

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 04 2022, 14:04 ist
  • updated: Apr 04 2022, 14:04 ist
View of the Lok Sabha during the second part of Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, March 31, 2022. Credit: PTI Photo

Opposition members, including those from the Congress, TMC and Shiv Sena, on Monday walked out of the Lok Sabha protesting against fuel price hike.

Later, members from other Opposition parties too stormed the Well raising the issue of fuel price rise.

Later, members from other Opposition parties too stormed the Well raising the issue of fuel price rise.

As Rajendra Agrawal, who was chairing the House proceedings continued to run the Zero Hour, Congress, DMK, TMC, Left parties, Shiv Sena and NCP staged a walk out.

Petrol prices were hiked for the 12th time in the last 14 days as global crude oil prices rose. In all, petrol prices have gone up by Rs 8.40 per litre in the past two weeks.

The price of petrol is above Rs 100 a litre mark in all major cities from Srinagar to Kochi. 

