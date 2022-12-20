Opposition accuse NHRC of selectively visiting states

Opposition members walk out of Rajya Sabha, accuse NHRC of selectively visiting states

Protesting this, Sen announced a walkout of the TMC from the House

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 20 2022, 14:46 ist
  • updated: Dec 20 2022, 14:46 ist
Dola Sen of the TMC, while making her Zero Hour submission, said it is unfortunate that the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) is visiting Bihar and goes to Bengal, but does not visit Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat. Credit: PTI Photo

The entire opposition walked out from the Rajya Sabha at the end of the morning session on Tuesday alleging that the NHRC only visits opposition ruled states for investigations while skipping BJP-governed Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat.

Dola Sen of the TMC, while making her Zero Hour submission, said it is unfortunate that the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) is visiting Bihar and goes to Bengal, but does not visit Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat.

Also Read — NHRC being misused like CBI and ED, alleges Bihar Congress leader over hooch death notice

Protesting this, Sen announced a walkout of the TMC from the House. Other opposition parties too followed.

Earlier, Manoj Jha of the RJD too wanted to raise the issue, but could not.

During the Zero Hour, members raise matters with permission of the Chair. 

Rajya Sabha
NHRC
Parliament
Winter Session
TMC
Congress 
India News
India Politics

