Opposition protest against NEET Bill return in Parliament

The NEET issue reverberated in Rajya Sabha on Friday with the Opposition staging a protest and walkout from the House over Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi returning the bill passed by state Assembly to exempt students from the all-India entrance test.

During Zero Hour, DMK members led by Tiruchi Siva insisted that the business of the House be suspended to discuss the issue but Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu did not allow it saying they could raise it during Motion of Thanks to the President's Address.

However, the DMK MPs, who were also supported by other Opposition parties, continued their protest and trooped the Well of the House.

Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge supported the demand of DMK MPs and as the Chairman did not agree, he announced a walkout. MPs from Congress, DMK and Trinamool Congress among others walked out.

As the Zero Hour ended, Naidu said 14 Zero Hour mentions were taken up in 30 minutes, and "if others had cooperated", the remaining three too could have been taken up.

"People were feeling happy that the Rajya Sabha is functioning without disruption and the members are having their say. But today, unfortunately...one has to go by rules. I have not admitted it. It was not a matter that was brought to the Centre or Parliament. It is an issue in the state," Naidu said.

The intensification of protest against NEET in Parliament comes as the Governor on Thursday returned the NEET Bill back to the government.

Tamil Nadu MPs, including those from DMK and Congress, have been raising the NEET issue in Parliament from day one of the Budget Session. Just before President Ram Nath Kovind started his customary address to the joint sitting of Parliament on January 31, DMK and Congress MPs had raised the issue of the Governor not forwarding the Bill to the Centre.

On Thursday, MPs from Tamil Nadu staged a walkout from Lok Sabha protesting Governor R N Ravi's decision to return the NEET Exemption Bill and demanding his immediate recall.

DMK's TR Baalu had said in Lok Sabha, "this governor should be withdrawn forthwith. This governor should be recalled." He said the NEET Exemption Bill was unanimously passed by the Tamil Nadu assembly and the action of the governor was against the will of the people of the state.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said the Governor was well within his rights to return the bill and that rules do not permit discussion on the conduct of the governor in the House. Baalu said the members from Tamil Nadu were not satisfied with the minister's response and walked out of the House.

Participating in the debate on the Motion of Thanks on President's Address, Congress Whip in Lok Sabha Manickam Tagore said the governor had kept the NEET Exemption Bill pending for five months.

