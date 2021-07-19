Opposition raises ‘failed’ CM charge at Amarinder after Sidhu appointment

The appointment of Navjot Singh Sidhu as Punjab Congress chief despite a simmering tension between him and Chief Minister Amarinder Singh came in handy to the Opposition to raise a "failed" Chief Minister charge on Amarinder even as Congress sought to give an "all is well" message, calling for unity in the party.

While it remains to be seen how the party unit divided into camps in the state reacts to the development in the coming days, the CM has been maintaining that he will abide by "any decision taken by Sonia Gandhi".

Senior party leader from the state and former Union law minister Ashwani Kumar said, "the decision of the Congress High Command to appoint Sidhu as the new party chief in Punjab should now be gracefully accepted by all in the interest of party unity. This is a time to be united."

"There are no victors or losers. Reconciliation is the way forward. This is a time to be united. All Congresspersons will, hopefully, have a role to play in fighting an ideological battle," he said in a statement that appeared aimed at soothing the frayed tempers in the CM's camp over the decision.

He said all congresspersons will, "hopefully" have a role to play in fighting an ideological battle and underlined that Singh and Sidhu will need to pull together and called for "magnanimity on both sides".

"Or is necessary to ensure that no one feels diminished. Sometimes, and in a complex political situation, perfect solutions are impossible. We know that in politics a person is as important as the purpose one serves. The voice of the silent majority that defines the conscience of the party is in favour of unity and should be heeded," he said.

Youth Congress President B V Srinivas hoped Sidhu's leadership will continue to spearhead the state and nation to achieve greater heights.

Opposition parties in Punjab Shiromani Akali Dal and AAP sought to fish in the troubled waters of Congress. AAP state chief Bhagwant Mann said the only agenda for all the Congress leaders was to occupy the seat. "Someone is fighting to save the chair and another one is trying to grab that chair. People of Punjab have made up their minds to teach a lesson to Congress in the 2022 assembly polls."

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal slammed the move as another "drama" of Congress by replacing its “failed” CM as he mocked Sidhu saying he is known more for “theatrics” rather than administrative roles.