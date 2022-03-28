Assam Assembly: Oppn walks out of as discussion banned

Opposition walks out of Assam Assembly after Speaker disallows discussion on adjournment motion

Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia tried to raise the adjournment motion at the end of the Question Hour

PTI
PTI, Guwahati,
  • Mar 28 2022, 17:51 ist
  • updated: Mar 28 2022, 17:51 ist
Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia. Credit: Twitter/ @DsaikiaOfficial

The Opposition parties on Monday staged a walkout in the Assam Assembly after the Speaker disallowed their demand for discussion on an adjournment motion over the issue of price rise.

Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia tried to raise the adjournment motion at the end of the Question Hour.

Speaker Biswajit Daimary said though he had received the notice for the adjournment motion from the Congress, it was delayed.

"As per rule, the notice must be given at least one hour before the House assembles. The notice was received at 8.35 am whereas the House begins from 9.30 am,” Daimary said.

Independent MLA Akhil Gogoi (of Raijor Dal) contended that he had also given notice for adjournment motion on the same issue “well in time” for taking up the discussion on Monday.

Initially, the Speaker said he will allow discussion on admissibility of the motion on Tuesday but immediately added that it will not be possible even on that day as business has already been fixed.

The Congress, AIUDF, CPI (M) and Raijor Dal MLAs started raising slogans like 'stop price rise' and 'BJP government hai hai'.

They also displayed placards and stormed into the well of the House.

As the Speaker continued with the proceedings, the Opposition parties walked out of the House.

