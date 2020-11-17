They're innocent: Families of J&K duo arrested in Delhi

'Our sons innocent,' plead families of duo arrested by Delhi Police

The two Kashmiri youths were arrested on charges of alleged militant links

Zulfikar Majid
Zulfikar Majid, DHNS, Srinagar,
  • Nov 17 2020, 14:21 ist
  • updated: Nov 17 2020, 14:36 ist
Representative image: iStock

The families of two Kashmiri youth, who were arrested in Delhi on alleged militant links, on Tuesday, rejected the charges leveled against the duo.

The Delhi police special cell on Monday arrested two Kashmiri youths from Sarai Kale Khan area in Delhi and claimed that two semi-automatic pistols with ten live cartridges were recovered from their possession.

However, while rejecting the claims of the Delhi police, the families of the arrested youth said that their wards had nothing to do with the militancy. They also petitioned J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and J&K Director General Police, Dilbagh Singh and sought their intervention to release the duo.

Bashir Ahmad Khatana, father of Muhammad Ashraf, one of the arrested youth, said that his son had no militancy links and that he would lead prayers in a masjid.  

The family members of second arrested youth Abdul Latif, 20 of Duroo, Sopore, said they were shocked to know that their son was arrested on the pretext of being a militant associate.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Jammu and Kashmir
Militancy

What's Brewing

Building blocks of life can form long before stars

Building blocks of life can form long before stars

Auteur Martin Scorcese turns 78: Best films to watch

Auteur Martin Scorcese turns 78: Best films to watch

A yearning for human dignity amid Covid-19

A yearning for human dignity amid Covid-19

Compare it to a Picasso: Pigeon sells for $1.9mn

Compare it to a Picasso: Pigeon sells for $1.9mn

The Lead: Musician Jai Matt on his release Yelelo

The Lead: Musician Jai Matt on his release Yelelo

'The Crown': How to survive a royal weekend

'The Crown': How to survive a royal weekend

What you need to know about US election, disinformation

What you need to know about US election, disinformation

Twitter names famed hacker 'Mudge' as head of security

Twitter names famed hacker 'Mudge' as head of security

Newton’s masterpiece has a surprisingly wide audience

Newton’s masterpiece has a surprisingly wide audience

 