'Our sons innocent,' plead families of duo arrested by Delhi Police

The families of two Kashmiri youth, who were arrested in Delhi on alleged militant links, on Tuesday, rejected the charges leveled against the duo.

The Delhi police special cell on Monday arrested two Kashmiri youths from Sarai Kale Khan area in Delhi and claimed that two semi-automatic pistols with ten live cartridges were recovered from their possession.

However, while rejecting the claims of the Delhi police, the families of the arrested youth said that their wards had nothing to do with the militancy. They also petitioned J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and J&K Director General Police, Dilbagh Singh and sought their intervention to release the duo.

Bashir Ahmad Khatana, father of Muhammad Ashraf, one of the arrested youth, said that his son had no militancy links and that he would lead prayers in a masjid.

The family members of second arrested youth Abdul Latif, 20 of Duroo, Sopore, said they were shocked to know that their son was arrested on the pretext of being a militant associate.