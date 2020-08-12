Our tie-up in Bihar is with the BJP, not LJP: JD (U)

With the Election Commission making it clear that the Assembly polls in Bihar will be held as per scheduled, the battle lines are being hurriedly drawn for October-November election.

However, the ruling JD (U), in a snub to its NDA ally - the LJP, has made it clear that it was in alliance with the BJP in Bihar, not the LJP.

“Be it 2005, 2010 or 2015, we have never contested any Assembly election in alliance with the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP). Our pact has been with the BJP for more than two decades, barring a brief period. The bond with the saffron camp remains strong on all issues, be it seat-sharing, campaigning or leadership,” said JD (U) principal general secretary K C Tyagi.

The JD (U) leader angst against the LJP stems for the fact that Chirag Paswan, the parliamentarian son of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, recently wondered “what has changed in Bihar in the last 15 years?” Chirag was also on the same page with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav who demanded that the Assembly polls in Bihar be deferred due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Chirag, who is now the LJP president, rubbed the JD (U) wrong way when he questioned Nitish on the issue of handling migrants’ crisis, asked the Bihar CM to take a leaf out of his UP counterpart Yogi’s book and put the Bihar government on the mat on the issue of distribution of ration cards.

Recently, Chirag gave ample hints that the LJP might contest all the 243 seats in Bihar as he was being shabbily treated by Nitish who never answered any of his letters in which he had raised issues related to a common man. To add fuel to the fire, Chirag on Wednesday said that Nitish has failed on both the fronts – handling Covid-19 as well as flood.

“When top BJP leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and JP Nadda have reiterated that Nitish Kumar remains the undisputed leader of the alliance in Bihar, who is the LJP leader to raise an accusing finger? Is he bigger than Modi or Shah?,” wondered Tyagi.