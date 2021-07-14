Our vision is to build quality infrastructure in Varanasi for coming generations: PM Modi

We want to build quality infrastructure in Varanasi: PM

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 14 2021, 21:05 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2021, 21:05 ist
PM Modi file photo. Credit: PTI Photo

Ahead of his visit to Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday shared details of many projects he will inaugurate there and asserted that his government's vision is to build quality infrastructure in the holy city for the coming generations.

During the visit to his parliamentary constituency, Modi will inaugurate a wide range of development works worth over Rs 1,500 crore.

He said these projects will further boost "ease of living" for the people of Kashi, the ancient name of Varanasi, and Poorvanchal.

In the past few years, the Centre and the UP Government have done extensive work in the health sector, he said, noting that as a part of these efforts, a 100-bed MCH wing in BHU hospital will be inaugurated.

The project will make quality healthcare easily accessible to the people of Kashi and surrounding areas, he tweeted.

"Our vision for Kashi is to build quality infrastructure for the coming generations. In that spirit, will be laying the foundation stone for CIPET, rural projects under Jal Jeevan Mission and mango as well as vegetable integrated pack house in Karkhiyaon," he said.

He added, "I am delighted to be inaugurating a convention centre Rudraksh in Varanasi. Constructed with Japanese assistance, this state-of-the-art centre will make Varanasi an attractive destination for conferences thus drawing more tourists and businesspersons to the city."

Key projects that would be inaugurated in Varanasi include multi-level parking at Godaulia, Ro-Ro vessels for tourism development and a three-lane flyover bridge on the Varanasi-Ghazipur highway, the prime minister said.

 

Narendra Modi
Varanasi
Uttar Pradesh
infrastructure

