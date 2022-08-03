Out on bail, MP man rapes woman again after 2 years

Out on bail, Madhya Pradesh man rapes woman again after 2 years, threatens her to withdraw case

The accused was arrested in 2020 for raping the victim. However, he was released on bail in 2021

PTI
PTI,
  • Aug 03 2022, 12:20 ist
  • updated: Aug 03 2022, 12:20 ist
Representative image. Credit: Aasawari Kulkarni/Feminism In India

A man, who was released on bail following his arrest in a 2020 rape case, allegedly sexually assaulted the same victim at knife in Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh and threatened her to withdraw the complaint she had lodged against him, police said.

The woman complained that the incident, involving the accused and his friend, took place around a month back, they said.

The victim, who is now 19 years old, had been raped by the same accused two years back when she was a minor, an official said.

"According to the complainant, accused Vivek Patel, who had raped her earlier, committed the same crime along with his friend," Patan police station in-charge Asif Iqbal said.

The accused was arrested in 2020 for raping the victim. However, he was released on bail almost a year after that in 2021, he said. "In her complaint, the victim told the police that the accused raped her at knife point with his friend about a month back by forcibly entering her house. The accused and his friend videographed the act and then threatened to make its clip viral on social media if the previous complaint she had lodged is not withdrawn," Iqbal said.

A case of gang-rape was registered on Monday and the police have launched a search operation to nab both the accused, he said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Madhya Pradesh
rape
India News

What's Brewing

Rare white elephant born in Myanmar

Rare white elephant born in Myanmar

Market watch: Customised rakhis in demand

Market watch: Customised rakhis in demand

Pet-friendly parks in Bengaluru

Pet-friendly parks in Bengaluru

Plastic ban: Fun of packed cones

Plastic ban: Fun of packed cones

DH Toon | 'No question of a recession in India'

DH Toon | 'No question of a recession in India'

Who could succeed al-Qaeda's Ayman al-Zawahiri?

Who could succeed al-Qaeda's Ayman al-Zawahiri?

India win historic gold in lawn bowls at CWG

India win historic gold in lawn bowls at CWG

Who is Pelosi and why is she in news over Taiwan visit?

Who is Pelosi and why is she in news over Taiwan visit?

Asia Cup to begin from Aug 27; India vs Pak a day later

Asia Cup to begin from Aug 27; India vs Pak a day later

How the CIA spotted and killed Al-Qaeda leader Zawahiri

How the CIA spotted and killed Al-Qaeda leader Zawahiri

 