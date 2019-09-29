Outside industrialists queue to invest in J&K

With industrialists from outside Jammu and Kashmir showing willingness to set-up units in the Valley after the abrogation of Article 370, the state government is contemplating to create a land bank to accommodate them.

“Most of the companies which have shown interest to setup their businesses in Kashmir are from Mahrashtra. There are companies in food processing, agri-business and manufacturing from Pune, Mumbai and other parts of the country, who have asked for 10-year tax break and other incentives to set up units in J&K,” a senior official told DH.

He said so far the state administration has received more than 50 Letters of Intent (LoI) since August 5. “If the proposals get go-ahead, the State government would require a vast land bank. The officers of the concerned departments have been asked to identify the land, where these units could be provided the space,” the official said.

Despite state administration postponing the global investors’ summit to next year, he said, authorities have gone on an overdrive to hold road shows across the country to attract investors.

The J&K State Industrial Policy-2016 envisages attracting investment of Rs 20,000 crore in the industrial sector over a period of 10-years upto 2026. According to data compiled by Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion, governmet of India, the state has received Rs 5,000 crore investment proposals from outside state, in the last five years.

From Rs 450 crore in 2013 the proposals increased to Rs 1008 crore in 2017. A local industrialist said that after the abrogation of Article 370, outside state investors would come to J&K in large numbers which could give an impetus to the ailing industrial sector of the state.

“Lack of infrastructure, uninterrupted power supply and red-tapism are the reasons that industry in J&K could never take off. But now there are chances that these issues could get settled as outside state investors will not come here till proper infrastructure is developed,” he said.

According to DIPP figures, the share of J&K towards all-India industrial investments was 0.07% in 2014, which grew to 0.21% in 2015, 0.24% in 2016 and 0.25% in 2017.