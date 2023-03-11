Outstanding feat: PM Modi praises Central Railway for 100% electrification of broad gauge network

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hailed Central Railway for achieving 100 per cent electrification of the entire broad gauge network, calling it an "outstanding feat".

Responding to a tweet by Central Railway, the prime minister tweeted, "Outstanding feat. Compliments to the entire team."

Outstanding feat. Compliments to the entire team. https://t.co/P1FFHZ5uWu — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 11, 2023

In its tweet, the Central Railway said it achieved a significant milestone with 100 per cent electrification of the entire broad gauge network.