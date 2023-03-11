PM lauds 100% electrification of broad gauge network

Outstanding feat: PM Modi praises Central Railway for 100% electrification of broad gauge network

The Central Railway said it achieved a significant milestone with 100 per cent electrification of the entire broad gauge network

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 11 2023, 22:33 ist
  • updated: Mar 11 2023, 22:33 ist
Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI File Photo

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hailed Central Railway for achieving 100 per cent electrification of the entire broad gauge network, calling it an "outstanding feat".

Responding to a tweet by Central Railway, the prime minister tweeted, "Outstanding feat. Compliments to the entire team."

In its tweet, the Central Railway said it achieved a significant milestone with 100 per cent electrification of the entire broad gauge network.

