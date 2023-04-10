10L signs for campaign against Sisodia, Jain's arrest

Over 10 lakh signatures collected during campaign against Sisodia, Jain's arrest: AAP

The party had last month kick-started the door-to-door campaign in all the wards of Delhi

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 10 2023, 13:44 ist
  • updated: Apr 10 2023, 13:44 ist
Manish Sisodia. Credit: PTI Photo

The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday said it has collected more than 10 lakh signatures during its door-to-door campaign against the arrests of its leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain.

Following this, a letter will be sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to protest the arrest of Sisodia and Jain, the AAP's Delhi unit convener Gopal Rai said.

The party had last month kick-started the door-to-door campaign in all the wards of Delhi to collect signatures from the residents. 

Also Read | AAP launches 'Degree Dikhao Campaign', party leaders to share academic qualifications every day

"Our target was to collect 10 lakh signatures and we achieved it on Sunday. Our district, Lok Sabha in-charges and councillors were involved in the campaign," Rai said.

Everyone knows that Sisodia and Jain were the people who transformed the education and healthcare system in the national capital, Rai claimed.

"Sisodia transformed the government schools while Jain gave the model of mohalla clinics. People are angry at the fact that these people have been put behind bars," he said during a press conference.

Also Read | Manish Sisodia the reason behind transformation of Delhi govt schools: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj thanked the people of Delhi for supporting the campaign.

The CBI had on February 26 arrested Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22. Jain was arrested in May last year by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.

Both resigned from the Delhi cabinet in February.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Satyendar Jain
Aam Aadmi Party
AAP
India News
Narendra Modi
Manish Sisodia
Gopal Rai
Delhi

Related videos

What's Brewing

TN wants Govt to cap time given to Guvs to assent bills

TN wants Govt to cap time given to Guvs to assent bills

Himachal's Keylong bans beer at weddings, festivals

Himachal's Keylong bans beer at weddings, festivals

Coordination a must for glacier research

Coordination a must for glacier research

Facing fitness issues, Woods withdraws from Masters

Facing fitness issues, Woods withdraws from Masters

Ajinkya Rahane expresses desire to play Tests again

Ajinkya Rahane expresses desire to play Tests again

Preity Zinta claims she was harassed in Mumbai

Preity Zinta claims she was harassed in Mumbai

 