Over 100 fall ill after eating at a village wedding feast in Rajasthan

While one lot of the patients was sent home after preliminary medication, 50 people were hospitalised and are undergoing treatment

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • May 12 2023, 19:24 ist
  • updated: May 12 2023, 19:24 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Over 100 people fell ill after eating at a wedding feast at a village in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district, health officials said on Friday.

The suspected case of food poisoning took place at a wedding function in the Udaipurwati area on Thursday, they added.

Until Friday morning, over a hundred people visited the local government hospital complaining of vomiting and diarrhoea, Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Rajkumar Dangi said.

While one lot of the patients was sent home after preliminary medication, 50 people were hospitalised and are undergoing treatment, he added.

Dangi said the samples of sweets served at the ceremony have been sent for testing.

