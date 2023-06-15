1K Delhi govt school students qualify NEET-UG: Kejriwal

Over 1,000 Delhi govt school students qualify NEET-UG, Kejriwal says feat previously unimaginable

A total of 11.45 lakh candidates out of 20.38 lakh have qualified the examination, up by 48 per cent from last year

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 15 2023, 17:21 ist
  • updated: Jun 15 2023, 17:21 ist
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Credit: PTI Photo

As more than 1,000 students from Delhi government schools qualified for medical entrance exam NEET-UG this year, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday congratulated students, their parents and teachers and said the feat could not have been imagined "a few years back".

Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal shared a list of qualifying students from Delhi government schools in the past few years.

Also Read | Student ends life in Nagpur over 'low' marks in NEET exam

The tally of students from Delhi government schools who cleared NEET-UG saw a jump of over 40 per cent this year, with 1,074 of them qualifying the test. In 2022, 648 students from Delhi government schools cleared NEET. In 2021 and 2020, 496 and 569 students cleared the exams respectively.

"Wow. More than 1000 students from Delhi govt schools qualify NEET. This could not even be imagined just a few years back. Congrats to all students, parents and teachers," Kejriwal tweeted.

A total of 11.45 lakh candidates out of 20.38 lakh have qualified the examination, up by 48 per cent from last year. Tamil Nadu's Prabanjan J and Andhra Pradesh's Bora Varun Chakravarthi topped the medical entrance exam NEET-UG this year with a perfect score of 720.

The NTA conducted the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) at 4,097 centres in 499 cities in India and abroad on May 7.

NEET-UG is the qualifying entrance exam for admission to Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS), Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS), Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine and Surgery (BAMS), Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS), Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS), and Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) and BSc (H) Nursing courses.

There are more than 80,000 MBBS seats in over 540 medical colleges in the country.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
NEET
Delhi
Arvind Kejriwal

Related videos

What's Brewing

60% of J&K women still use cloth during menstruation

60% of J&K women still use cloth during menstruation

Pacific corals thrived during strongest El Nino: Study

Pacific corals thrived during strongest El Nino: Study

Astronaut shares Cyclone Biparjoy images from space

Astronaut shares Cyclone Biparjoy images from space

First-ever human embryos developed without eggs, sperm

First-ever human embryos developed without eggs, sperm

Focus on EVs and solar power integration

Focus on EVs and solar power integration

Man kills woman over filling water from handpump in MP

Man kills woman over filling water from handpump in MP

Rahane, Shardul rise in ICC Test rankings

Rahane, Shardul rise in ICC Test rankings

New species of flying geckos uncovered in Mizoram

New species of flying geckos uncovered in Mizoram

Why medieval manuscripts have doodles of snail fights

Why medieval manuscripts have doodles of snail fights

Bumper opening predicted for 'Adipurush'

Bumper opening predicted for 'Adipurush'

 