Over 101.2 crore Covid vaccine doses administered: Govt

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports by late night

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 22 2021, 22:22 ist
  • updated: Oct 22 2021, 22:31 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

More than 101.2 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the country, including over 62 lakh doses administered on Friday, the Union health ministry said.

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports by late night, it added.

Cumulatively, 40,41,65,807 first doses and 12,24,71,539 second doses of the vaccine have been administered to individuals in the 18 to 44 age group since the start of the third phase of the vaccination drive, according to the ministry's data.

Cumulatively 71,21,01,258 first doses and 30,03,07,997 second doses of the vaccine have been administered across the states and Union territories.

India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 101.2 crore (1,01,24,09,255) doses, the ministry said, adding that 62,58,092 vaccine doses were administered till 7 pm on Saturday.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from Covid-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, it underlined.

