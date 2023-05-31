Over 1.2 million migratory birds kept tryst with Kashmir wetlands this winter

Some 10-20 new or rare species were among over 1.2 million migratory birds that kept tryst with Kashmir’s wetlands this winter, bringing cheer among the wildlife experts and bird watchers.

According to J&K Wildlife department census, over 1.2 million migratory birds arrived in the Valley this winter, of which some of them turned up after a gap of eighty years.

Afshan Dewan, Wildlife Warden (Wetlands), said for the first time after the management's intervention at the Shalibugh wetland site in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, more than two lakh migratory birds visited the site.

In the last few years, it had been extremely low, she said.

Shalbough is the biggest wetland spread over 16 sq km, while Hokersar on the outskirts is around 13.5 km.

The Valley received widespread snowfall in December and January, attracting the winged guests from Europe and Central Asia who keep their date with the Himalayan region by and large every winter.

Kashmir has some 400 water bodies, out of which officials and avian watchers observe birds in some 25 big and notified water bodies. Presently, the Valley has nine wetlands out of the total 13 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Dewan said that this year they sighted some new species. “This year we have reports of sightings of some 10-20 new species especially Whooper Swan and Waders. Last year we also had some new species,” she said. “These would be sighted very rarely here," she added.

The wetlands in Kashmir attract the ‘foreign guests’ due to its ecological diversity of flora and fauna and aquatic vegetation. The arrival of migratory birds starts from October end, and they stay in Kashmir till late March before flying back to their respective destinations.

In October last year, the Jammu and Kashmir Tourism department organised a first-of-its-kind bird festival in southern Pahalgam hill station to attract tourists and bird lovers from across the country.