Over 1.44 lakh Covid vaccines administered in Delhi on August 19

Over 1.44 lakh people were vaccinated against Covid-19 in the national capital on Thursday, according to the Delhi government's vaccination bulletin.
The bulletin issued on Friday showed that 1,06,728 people received their first dose while 38,192 were administered the second dose of Covid vaccine.
The city has administered 1,21,16,533 Covid vaccines so far, of which 86,86,698 were first doses and 34,29,835 second doses, it showed.
As of Friday morning, the national capital had only two days of vaccine stocks left, the bulletin claimed.
Delhi had a balance stock of 4,07,270 coronavirus vaccines, of which 2,02,280 doses were of Covishield and 2,04,990 of Covaxin.
The national capital has 915 Covid vaccination centres with a capacity of inoculating 1,77,496 beneficiaries per day.
