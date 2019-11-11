Over 1,500 birds found dead in Jaipur

Hundreds of migratory birds of over a dozen species have been found dead in Sambhar lake area near Jaipur.

Water contamination is suspected to be the cause behind the birds' death, said officials, adding, the exact reason, however, would be clear only after testing their viscera.

The birds, numbering around 1,500, were found dead on Sunday in over five to seven square km area around the Sambhar Lake, which is a well-known wetland of international importance and is visited by tens of thousands of migratory birds during winter.

After receiving the information about dead birds from local residents, a team of revenue, forest and veterinary officials visited the area and found around 1,500 carcasses of 15 species, including those of Northern Shovelers, Ruddy Shelduck, Plovers, Avocets and others.

"Samples were collected by the veterinary team and sent to the National Institute of High-Security Animal Disease Center, Bhopal. The result is expected in four to five days,” a forest department official said.

Carcasses have been disposed and the area is being thoroughly combed.

This is the second incident after a similar incident in Jodhpur's Khinchan area, where thirty-seven demoiselle cranes were found dead on Thursday last week. Their viscera too have been sent for investigation and reports are awaited.