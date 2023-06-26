Over 1,500 cab drivers write to Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot

Over 1K cabbies write to Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot

In their petition, the drivers cited the higher cost of electric vehicles as compared to other vehicles.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 26 2023, 07:58 ist
  • updated: Jun 26 2023, 07:58 ist
Representative image. Credit: IANS Photo

Over 1,500 cab drivers have written to Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot and given suggestions on the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Scheme 2023.

The scheme was approved by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal last month.

Mandatory panic buttons in taxis, integration with emergency response number '112', and phase-wise transition to electric vehicles (EV) are some of the highlights of the scheme to regulate cab aggregators and delivery service providers in the national capital.

In their petition, the drivers cited the higher cost of electric vehicles as compared to other vehicles. They have also demanded easy loan options to make the transition smoother.

They have suggested that a scheme be launched to balance the costs of making the shift.

The drivers have also requested the minister to make some provisions so that the vehicles come installed with panic buttons and extra costs to install them should not be borne by them.

