Over 1,500 migrants booked for lockdown violation in UP's Balrampur

Over 1,500 migrants have been booked for lockdown violation in Uttar Pradesh’s Balrampur district, police said on Monday.

Thirty-seven FIRs were registered against 1,547 persons for violating lockdown norms and not following the protocol, they said.

Follow latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

Balrampur SP Dev Ranjan Verma said over 50,000 migrants have come in the district from other states and they have been kept under home quarantine.

Verma said the FIRs were lodged after receiving information that migrants were not following lockdown orders.