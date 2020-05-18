Over 1,500 migrants booked for lockdown violation in UP

Over 1,500 migrants booked for lockdown violation in UP's Balrampur

PTI
PTI, Balrampur (UP),
  May 18 2020, 23:12 ist
  • updated: May 18 2020, 23:12 ist
Representative image. (Reuters photo)

Over 1,500 migrants have been booked for lockdown violation in Uttar Pradesh’s Balrampur district, police said on Monday.

Thirty-seven FIRs were registered against 1,547 persons for violating lockdown norms and not following the protocol, they said.

Balrampur SP Dev Ranjan Verma said over 50,000 migrants have come in the district from other states and they have been kept under home quarantine.

Verma said the FIRs were lodged after receiving information that migrants were not following lockdown orders.

