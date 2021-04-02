Over 200 booked for issuing fake certificates in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli

A case has been registered against 205 people for issuing fake birth and death certificates on behalf of the municipality in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district, police said on Friday.

The FIR lodged on Thursday under sections of cheating and forgery on the complaint of Nagar Pallika Parishad in Kairana, names five accused while 200 others were unidentified, they said.

Station House Officer (SHO) Premvir Singh Rana said further investigation in the case was on.