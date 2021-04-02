Over 200 booked for issuing fake certificates in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli

A case has been registered against 205 people for issuing fake birth and death certificates on behalf of the municipality in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district, police said on Friday.
The FIR lodged on Thursday under sections of cheating and forgery on the complaint of Nagar Pallika Parishad in Kairana, names five accused while 200 others were unidentified, they said.
Station House Officer (SHO) Premvir Singh Rana said further investigation in the case was on.
Italy may be in Easter lockdown, but party's on at sea
In Pics | First women military cops gear up for Army
DH Toon | 'Our April Fool's Day is on November 8'
Laxmibai & Bendre: Couple goes retro for photoshoot
1st batch of women military cops gears up to join Army
Instagram Reels gets TikTok's duet-like feature
'Angriest octopus' lashes out at man on Australia beach
In Pics | 10 must-watch Rajinikanth movies
Man found 15,000 bees in his car after grocery shopping