Over 200 cartons of illicit liquor seized from truck near Bilaspur; driver, helper held

A truck driver and his helper were arrested for allegedly smuggling illicit liquor on KMP Expressway near Bilaspur, police said on Saturday. At least 202 cartons of illicit liquor, being smuggled in the truck under the guise of medicines by making fake e-bills, was seized on Friday night, they said.

The accused have been identified as truck driver Ajay Thakur and Raju Dangre, natives of Madhya Pradesh, spokesperson of the police Subhash Boken said.

After police received information about a truck carrying illicit liquor, a patrolling team signalled the vehicle to stop but the driver tried to flee, he said. The driver-helper duo were caught and upon checking the police found more than 200 cartons of illicit liquor in the truck, Boken said.

An FIR has been registered at Bilaspur police station and police are questioning the accused, he said.