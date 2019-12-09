Over 26k cases of crimes against women pending in UP

With over 26,000 cases of crimes against women pending in the courts, Uttar Pradesh government, in an apparent bid to expedite their trial, has decided to set up 218 fast track courts in the state.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the state cabinet here on Monday.

UP law minister Brijesh Pathak said that of the 218 fast track courts, as many as 144 would be regular in nature, which would hear rape cases.

''At present, there are 25,749 cases of crimes against women are pending trial in the state in different courts,'' Pathak said.

He said that 74 POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) court would also be set up in the state.

''Currently there 42,379 cases of crimes against the children are pending trial in the state,'' the minister added.

The minister said that the state government was determined to ensure speedy trial in cases involving crimes against women and children.

''Fast track courts will ensure speedy disposal of such cases and ensure swift justice,'' he remarked.

The state government had come under attack from different quarters following a sharp increase in the cases of rapes in the past few months. The recent burning of a rape victim by five persons, including the two, who were accused of raping her, had triggered a nationwide outrage.

According to the sources, around 3,400 cases of crimes against the women were registered at different police stations in UP's Unnao district, about 70 kilometres, in this year alone.