Over 270 terrorists currently active in Jammu and Kashmir

More than 270 terrorists are currently active in Jammu and Kashmir, which is less than the 2019 and 2020 figures, official sources have said.

The Union Territory has seen a decrease in terrorist incidents, infiltration and civilian killings in 2020, while security forces carried out more than 100 "successful" counter-terrorism operations killing 225 terrorists, they said.

There are over 270 terrorists active in Jammu and Kashmir currently, of whom 205 are in Kashmir Valley, they said.

There were 421 active terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir in 2019 and over 300 in 2020.

A total of 225 terrorists were killed in 2020. As many as 160 terrorists were killed in 2019 and 257 in 2018, they said.

In 2020, terrorist activities were also witnessed in so-far peaceful areas south of the Pir Panjal range in Jammu region, including Kistwar-Doda and Poonch, they said.

Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Dilbag Singh had earlier said that "As many as 635 OGWs were arrested (in 2020) and 56 out of them were booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA)."

Singh had said that all the terror organisations are leaderless now and those militants who are recruited as leaders of any group by Pakistan-based handlers are caught or killed.