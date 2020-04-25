'Over 2,800 detained in Delhi for violating lockdown'

Over 2,800 people detained in Delhi for violating lockdown: Police

PTI
PTI, New,
  • Apr 25 2020, 21:13 ist
  • updated: Apr 25 2020, 21:13 ist
A view of Jama Masjid on the first day of holy month of Ramzan during a nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in New Delhi. (Credit: PTI Photo)

Over 100 cases were registered and 2,861 people detained in Delhi on Saturday for violating lockdown orders, police said here.

According to data shared by the police, 125 cases were registered under section 188 (for disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code till 5 pm.

A total of 2,861 people have been detained under section 65 (persons bound to comply with reasonable directions of police officers) and 241 vehicles impounded under section 66 of the Delhi Police Act, it showed.

A total of 366 movement passes were issued, the police said.

Fifty-five cases were registered against people for stepping out of their houses without wearing masks, they added.

Since March 24, 1,17,584 people have been detained for violating orders under section 65 of the Delhi Police Act.

