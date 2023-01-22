Over 30 buffaloes die after consuming chemical-laced fodder in Gurugram

30 buffaloes die after eating chemical-laced fodder

An FIR has been registered against the Rajasthan-based company under section 429 of IPC at sector 65 police station

PTI
PTI, Gurugram,
  • Jan 22 2023, 01:22 ist
  • updated: Jan 22 2023, 01:22 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH File Photo

Thirty-two buffaloes of a farmer died allegedly after consuming chemical-laced fodder and a case has been registered against a Rajasthan-based company in the matter, police said on Saturday.

According to the complaint filed by Khemraj, a resident of village Kadarpur, he used to keep his 41 buffaloes in a plot near the Aravalli hill which is nearby his village.

A company based in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur used to supply fodder for the bovine. Recently it had supplied fodder mixed with some poisonous or chemical substance, he said.

"It was on January 17 that as soon as the buffalo ate the fodder they started falling and fainted. I informed the veterinary doctor but the buffaloes could not be saved," Khemraj said.

"Doctor told me it was due to some chemical in the fodder. By Saturday, 32 buffaloes have died. Most of them were milkers and I have lost lakhs of rupees," he added.

An FIR has been registered against the company under section 429 (mischief by maiming or killing cattle) of IPC at sector 65 police station

"FIR has been registered and we are investigating", SHO Sudhir Kumar said.

gurugram
India News
buffaloes

