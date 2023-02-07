Over 30 protesters marching towards Punjab CM Mann’s residence detained by police

Over 30 protesters moving towards Mann’s home detained

PTI
PTI,
  • Feb 07 2023, 08:40 ist
  • updated: Feb 07 2023, 08:40 ist
Under the banner of ’Kaumi Insaaf Morcha’, people from various parts of Punjab have been holding the protest. They have laid a siege at YPS Chowk near Mohali-Chandigarh border since January 7. Credit: PTI Photo

More than 30 people marching towards the residence of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann at Chandigarh in support of their demands, including the release of Sikh prisoners, were detained by police on Monday.

Under the banner of ’Kaumi Insaaf Morcha’, people from various parts of Punjab have been holding the protest. They have laid a siege at YPS Chowk near Mohali-Chandigarh border since January 7.

The protesters have been demanding the release of Sikh prisoners lodged in different prisons despite having completed their jail sentences, and justice in the 2015 sacrilege and police firing incidents.

The police on Monday put up barricades to prevent the protesters from heading towards Chandigarh.

Various ‘Nihangs’ and members of other Sikh bodies have extended support to the protesters.

The protesters have been seeking the release of Balwant Singh Rajoana, a convict in former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh's assassination case, and Devinderpal Singh  Bhullar, a 1993 Delhi bomb blast convict.

Bhagwant Mann
India News
Punjab
Indian Politics

