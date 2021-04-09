Over 3,300 penalised for not wearing face mask in Noida

Over 3,300 people penalised for not wearing face mask: Noida Police

Challans were also issued to the owners of nearly 1,700 vehicles for flouting Covid-19 protocols and traffic rules

Over 3,300 people were fined across Noida and Greater Noida on Thursday for not wearing a face mask in public place, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police said.

Challans were also issued to the owners of nearly 1,700 vehicles for flouting Covid-19 protocols and traffic rules, the police said, adding 27 vehicles were impounded in the action.

Amid a surge in cases of Covid-19, the district police alerted people through public announcement system and patrolled crowded places to raise awareness about the situation, a police spokesperson said.

"As many as 3,364 people who were found without face masks in public places were issued challans and Rs 3.36 lakh collected from them in fines," the spokesperson said.

"Action was taken under Section 188 (disobeying government order) against 70 people and FIRs were lodged in 30 such cases," the official added.

Challans were issued against the owners of 1,685 vehicles and Rs 1.99 lakh collected from them in fines while 27 vehicles impounded, the police said.

Besides checking for face masks, vehicles were checked for traffic rules like usual routine, the police added.

