Over 50,000 devotees visit Amarnath cave shrine in first four days of pilgrimage

More than 50,000 people have visited the Amarnath cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas since the start of the annual pilgrimage four days ago, officials said on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, 13,597 people paid obeisance at the holy cave shrine, the officials said, adding in the first four days of the yatra, 54,714 devotees have had 'darshan' of the naturally-formed ice-lingam in the cave shrine.

Meanwhile, M Anapurna, a 67-year-old woman pilgrim from Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati, died at a hospital in Sonamarg on Monday, they said, adding the cause of her death was not known yet.

An Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) officer posted on Amarnath Yatra duty also died at Sonamarg in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir before the commencement of the pilgrimage.

Cardiac arrest -- triggered by lower oxygen concentration at high altitudes -- is one of the most common causes of fatalities among Amarnath pilgrims and security forces posted there.

CRPF Director General SL Thaosen on Tuesday assessed the security arrangements for the yatra convoy along the pilgrimage route.