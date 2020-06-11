Over 600 people fined in Shamli for not wearing masks at public places

During a drive against violation of COVID-19 norms, the police here has fined 610 people for not wearing masks in public places in neighbouring Shamli district, an official said on Thursday.

Superintendent of Police Vinit Jaisval told mediapersons here that police started a drive against violation of norms and imposed fines amounting to Rs 63,000 on 610 people on Wednesday.

Police in Shamli has appealed to people to follow the norms strictly to prevent the virus from spreading, he said.